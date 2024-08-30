Doctor of Social Work Program Director Published in International Journal

Dr. Catherine Marrs Fuchsel

Dr. Catherine Marrs Fuchsel, program director for the Doctor of Social Work program at the University of St. Thomas in Minnesota, recently published an article in Social Work Education - The International Journal. Fuchsel’s research article is titled “Doctoral program support impacts student educational experience: examining the virtual holding environment across DSW cohorts.”

The study is a tribute to and continuation of the work of Dr. Kari Fletcher, who was a faculty member in the School of Social Work for 12 years, before her passing on Feb. 13, 2023.

“Her commitment to the DSW program in the School of Social Work was integral as we worked with our long-distance students in the online program and as we supported our students to complete doctoral degrees at the University of St. Thomas,” Fuchsel said.

Dr. Kari Fletcher

The study further tested a novel conceptual framework Fletcher developed called the Virtual Holding Environment (VHE). At the heart of the VHE and the theoretical concepts is how a strong social presence and relational connections can be maintained virtually and in an online platform – which in essence will most likely support students’ ability to complete doctoral degrees via long-distance learning and online programs.

“We submitted this manuscript for publication several months before she passed away. After two journals and major reviews and revisions, it was finally accepted for publication with Social Work Education - The International Journal,” Fuchsel said. “I am extremely proud of her commitment to the doctoral program and students and this work throughout her years with us at St. Thomas. Her legacy continues to live!”