Dr. Artika Tyner Teams up With Publishing Partnership for Her New Book

Dr. Artika Tyner, the director of the Center on Race, Leadership and Social Justice and a clinical professor at the School of Law, is having her book Reimagining Police: The History and Future of Law Enforcement published by Lerner Publishing Group and Thomson Reuters. Tyner’s book will be the first of five nonfiction books written by authors of color published by the Lerner and Thomson partnership.

About the book: Reimagining Police is an analysis of the history of law enforcement, criminal justice, and mass incarceration. Readers will learn about topics such as institutional racism, and what it might look like to reimagine the current structure of the police. It explores the role of police, community values regarding public safety, and strategies for building a more just and inclusive society.