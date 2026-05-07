St. Thomas Selects New VP of Strategic Enrollment Management

Minnesota’s largest private university has selected a longtime strategist in student recruitment and enrollment from one of the nation’s leading Catholic institutions as its next enrollment leader. Paul Mueller will join the University of St. Thomas as vice president of strategic enrollment management in July, after more than two decades at the University of Notre Dame.

Mueller brings deep experience in enrollment strategy, with a focus on expanding student access, using data to guide decisions, and strengthening the connection between institutional strategy and student success.

Photo by Barbara Johnston/University of Notre Dame

He has spent his career in a range of enrollment leadership roles at Notre Dame while also teaching courses in public policy and civics. Most recently, he served as senior director of Pre-College Programs and director of enrollment strategy and analytics. Throughout his time there, Mueller has led initiatives designed to open doors for students while helping the university plan for the future. His approach blends careful analysis with a strong belief in the transformative power of education.

“Paul is a nationally respected leader in enrollment strategy whose work reflects both analytical rigor and a deep commitment to student access and success,” said Executive Vice President and Provost Eddy Rojas. “He has a remarkable ability to turn data into meaningful action, create new pathways for students and connect enrollment strategy to mission. We are excited to welcome him to St. Thomas and confident he will help advance our St. Thomas 2030 goals.”

At Notre Dame, Mueller led a significant expansion of Pre-College Programs, doubling enrollment and creating new opportunities for high school students to experience college-level learning. The program’s growth also generated additional resources to support broader enrollment efforts.

“Returning to the region and joining a mission-driven institution that views enrollment as a primary tool to advance the common good is a profound honor,” Mueller said. “I am eager to help St. Thomas build upon its momentum as it redefines what it means to be a national Catholic university.”

In addition to his leadership work, Mueller has developed tools to support admissions and financial aid decisions, improved operational processes, and helped guide Notre Dame’s transition to test-optional admissions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier in his career, Mueller worked as a consultant for Booz Allen Hamilton.