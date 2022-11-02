Dr. Lois Eliason Speaks on Botticelli Exhibition

From the article: “The term ‘Renaissance’ derives from the French word that translates to ‘rebirth,’” said Lois Eliason, adjunct professor at the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul who has taught a variety of art history classes at UST over the last 20 years.

“I think everyone, Catholic or not, should see this exhibit,” said Eliason. “We can understand a little bit more about the painter and his contemporaries, learn about what life was like in 15th century Florence, and experience a selection of gorgeous paintings, which are some of the Uffizi’s most prized works. Minneapolis is very lucky to be the only stop for many of these paintings, which I believe rarely leave Italy,” said Eliason.