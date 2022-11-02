Story In the News

Dr. Lois Eliason Speaks on Botticelli Exhibition

Art history adjunct professor Dr. Lois Eliason was featured in The Catholic Spirit in an interview about the Minneapolis Institute of Arts' Botticelli exhibition.

From the article: “The term ‘Renaissance’ derives from the French word that translates to ‘rebirth,’” said Lois Eliason, adjunct professor at the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul who has taught a variety of art history classes at UST over the last 20 years.

“I think everyone, Catholic or not, should see this exhibit,” said Eliason. “We can understand a little bit more about the painter and his contemporaries, learn about what life was like in 15th century Florence, and experience a selection of gorgeous paintings, which are some of the Uffizi’s most prized works. Minneapolis is very lucky to be the only stop for many of these paintings, which I believe rarely leave Italy,” said Eliason.

