Engineering professor Mahmoud Kabalan, center, engages with a student, using equipment related to the new mircogrid research and testing facility in the Facilities and Design Center in St. Paul on January 30, 2020.
Story In the News

Dr. Mahmoud Kabalan on School of Engineering's Microgrid

Posted on By Media Mentions

KARE 11 featured the School of Engineering's microgrid in light of Hurricane Ian. The grid is a "self-contained energy network" that can provide buildings with power in the event of outages.

From the story: Dr. Kabalan says they're more reliable than central or state power grids, like the one in Texas that went down during a winter storm last year, leaving millions without electricity and hundreds of people died.

"A microgrid is much more than simply a standby system or an emergency system," Dr. Kabalan said. "A microgrid can be your home, can be a hospital, can be university campus or can be even a neighborhood."

The one on the St. Thomas campus will eventually power up to five buildings, including a new one going up across the street that will house mathematics, science and technology. The microgrid's run by several energy sources including solar and batteries.

Watch Online

Article Spotlights

Latest from Our Publications