Dr. Manjeet Rege Presented on Tech and AI to the National Council of State Housing Agencies

Dr. Manjeet Rege, chair of the Department of Software Engineering and Data Science, co-presented at the 2024 NCSHA Conference on “Tech and AI: Planning Ahead for Leaders.” He was joined by Tony Peleska, CIO at Kraus-Anderson and member of the Software Strategic Advisory Board at St. Thomas. The conference was held in Phoenix, Arizona.
"It’s always a blast sharing insights on how tech is reshaping leadership – and it’s even better when you’re doing it alongside someone who brings both expertise and energy to the stage," Rege said.
The National Council of State Housing Agencies (NCSHA) is a national nonprofit, nonpartisan organization created by the nation’s housing finance agencies to advance through advocacy and education their efforts to provide affordable housing to those who need it.
As a professor and the director of the Center for Applied Artificial Intelligence at the University of St. Thomas, Rege has made substantial contributions to the academic world, evidenced by his recognition as a Leading Academic Data Leader for 2023 by CDO Magazine.