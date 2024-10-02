Dr. Manjeet Rege Presented on Tech and AI to the National Council of State Housing Agencies

Dr. Manjeet Rege, chair of the Department of Software Engineering and Data Science, co-presented at the 2024 NCSHA Conference on “Tech and AI: Planning Ahead for Leaders.” He was joined by Tony Peleska, CIO at Kraus-Anderson and member of the Software Strategic Advisory Board at St. Thomas. The conference was held in Phoenix, Arizona.

"It’s always a blast sharing insights on how tech is reshaping leadership – and it’s even better when you’re doing it alongside someone who brings both expertise and energy to the stage," Rege said.

The National Council of State Housing Agencies (NCSHA) is a national nonprofit, nonpartisan organization created by the nation’s housing finance agencies to advance through advocacy and education their efforts to provide affordable housing to those who need it.