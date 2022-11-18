Diego Luke and Laurie Stern.
Education Graduate Student Diego Luke Finds Identity Through Podcast

School of Education graduate student Diego Luke was featured in the Star Tribune highlighting his recent podcast with his mom, Laurie Stern. Luke, born as Aa Tiko' Rujux-Xicay, was adopted from Guatemala by white parents. The podcast, "All Relative: Defining Diego," launched in October, centers around him exploring his identity and growing up as an adoptee.

From the article: Yet Aa Tiko' (pronounced "ah tee-KOH") wrestled with his identity. And more than two decades after she brought her son home, Laurie still wrestles with the question: Should you adopt a baby from another country just because you can?

Issues of belonging, privilege, race and class led mom and son to create a podcast that launched this month. In "All Relative: Defining Diego," they examine their own journey and ask uncomfortable questions about the international adoption boom.

