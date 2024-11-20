Empowering Every Major With an Entrepreneurial Mindset

Amid a celebratory atmosphere decorated with purple and white balloons, Natalie Larson stands outside the James B. Wolfe Alumni Hall at the University of St. Thomas. Months of preparation led her and her teammate Noah MacDonald to present at the Fowler Business Concept Challenge. Their company, Sole Shoes, aims to create sustainable solutions for footwear consumption.

“Each competition pushes me out of my comfort zone, and I am beyond thankful for it,” she said.

Previous participation in the Schulze School of Entrepreneurship’s Freshman Innovation Immersion gave Larson, now a junior double majoring in economics and finance, a taste for entrepreneurship.

She is one of many students at St. Thomas who participate in a variety of business competitions offered in conjunction with the Schulze School of Entrepreneurship at the university. In fact, over $500,000 is awarded annually in St. Thomas student competitions to help them get their business ideas off the ground.

Championing innovation across disciplines

“Innovation happens in every industry,” Opus College Associate Dean Danielle Ailts Campeau said. “Opening these competitions up to all students allows them to tap into their innovative potential and solve problems that will make a difference in the world.”

Mellissa Ingabire ’23

Innovation also occurs outside of the Schulze School. The Schoenecker Center bursts with bustling crowds at the School of Engineering Senior Design Clinic. Mellissa Ingabire ’23 stands poised as people flock around her table to learn about a new surgical tool, a concept she developed in partnership with Nextern, a medical device manufacturer with offices in Plymouth, Minnesota.

“I am motivated by a vision of a world where everyone has opportunities to reach their full potential,” she said. “I am also very passionate about innovation and driven to make a positive impact. The supportive environment at St. Thomas has encouraged me to think creatively and strive for meaningful change.”

The mechanical engineering major, who also submitted to this year’s Fowler Business Concept Challenge and participated in the Women’s Equity Hackathon, dreams of developing hands-on STEM initiatives in Rwanda, her home country, to inspire young problem-solvers who can lead community transformations.

These are only a few of the competitions, clinics, workshops and partnerships providing innovative opportunities to students at the University of St. Thomas.

“Entrepreneurial thinking is a key component of cultivating a meaningful student experience both inside and outside the classroom,” said Campeau, who is also the Best Buy Chair of the Schulze School of Entrepreneurship. “We stay innovative by constantly engaging with our students and faculty, seeking their input, and staying attuned to the ever-evolving entrepreneurial landscape.”

Marquan Harper ’28 (Courtesy of ThreeSixty Journalism)

Marquan Harper ’28 came from the Frogtown neighborhood of St. Paul to study digital media arts and communications at St. Thomas. This fall, he created his own business, Ador Hospitality. The opportunities offered by Opus College mattered to him.

“I love how Opus creates a space where I can test out ideas and learn by doing – each challenge builds up my skills and shows me new ways to approach issues.”

Harper also submitted to the Fowler Business Concept Challenge and participated in the Schulze School’s fall workshop series to prepare.

Impact of entrepreneurship education

“Students from nonbusiness majors bring diverse skills and viewpoints that enrich the Opus College of Business,” Campeau said. “These students, in turn, benefit by gaining entrepreneurial skills that are valuable across various fields, enhancing their adaptability and problem-solving abilities.”

Schulze School of Entrepreneurship Associate Dean and Best Buy Chair Danielle Ailts Campeau

“Having an entrepreneurial mindset gives me the confidence to experiment, adapt and approach every project with fresh perspectives,” Harper said.

Entrepreneurship is the seventh most popular major at St. Thomas, along with an increasingly popular minor. The Schulze School of Entrepreneurship was recently ranked by The Princeton Review as 19th in the country, up three spots from last year. The ranking continues to place the Schulze School as Minnesota’s top entrepreneurship school. The school also moved up one spot to No. 8 in the Midwest.

In addition, at the 2024 Global Consortium of Entrepreneurship Centers conference, the Schulze School was recognized as "highly commended" for the top award – the Nasdaq Center of Entrepreneurial Excellence.

“What sets us apart is our focus on nurturing a mindset of innovation, resilience and ethical leadership in our students,” Campeau said about the Opus College advantage. “We aim to cultivate entrepreneurial thinkers who are not only successful in their ventures but also contribute positively to society.”

At St. Thomas, entrepreneurship is a higher calling. A culture of innovation spans every major, developing academics and industry professionals used to thinking outside the box.