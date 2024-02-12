Ethics and Business Law Professor Emeritus Authors Article on Beijing Games

Department of Ethics and Business Law Professor Emeritus John Wendt is the author of an article, “Beijing 2022: The Games of Muted Joy,” that was published by Entertainment and Sports Lawyer Journal, the official publication of the Forum on the Entertainment and Sports Industries of the American Bar Association.

From the article: Through 2012 and 2014 several cities began bidding to host the XXIV Olympic Winter Games to be held in 2022. ...

But as 2015 approached several of the cities dropped out and on July 31, 2015, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) chose Beijing, China, over Almaty, Kazakhstan, to host the 2022 Games by a vote of 44-40. Beijing became the first city to be awarded both the Summer and Winter Games. ...