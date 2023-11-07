Family Business Center Director Receives the Hubler Award

Jon Keimig, director of the University of St. Thomas Family Business Center at Opus College of Business, recently received the Hubler Award for a Multidisciplinary Approach to Working with Family Businesses.

Twin Cities Business magazine presents the Hubler Award as part of its annual Minnesota Family Business Awards, acknowledging outstanding work in advancing family businesses in the state.

“Jon has been multifaceted in terms of his commitment to family businesses,” said Tom Hubler, founder of Minneapolis-based consultancy Hubler for Business Families and the creator of the Minnesota Family Business Awards. “He’s done an extraordinary job of providing services to family businesses, and he also has developed an excellent educational program for family business professionals.”