Story University News

Five Honorees with St. Thomas Connections Named to 40 Under 40

Posted on By Jamie Tjornehoj '22

Five individuals with ties to St. Thomas were named to this year's Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal’s annual “40 Under 40” list recognizing young business and community leaders from throughout the Twin Cities. The honorees with Tommie connections are:

  • Andrew D. Schornack '06 MBA, CEO, Flagship Bank 
  • Krystal M. (Stautz) Julius '08, senior vice president, Merrill Lynch Wealth Management 

See the entire "40 Under 40" list here (requires subscription).

Article Spotlights

Latest from Our Publications