Five Honorees with St. Thomas Connections Named to 40 Under 40

Five individuals with ties to St. Thomas were named to this year's Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal’s annual “40 Under 40” list recognizing young business and community leaders from throughout the Twin Cities. The honorees with Tommie connections are:
- Andrew D. Schornack '06 MBA, CEO, Flagship Bank
- Roger A. Maldonado '13 J.D., associate, Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP
- Michele M. Henry '06, founder and CEO of Face Foundrie
- Jazz A. Hampton '12, '15 J.D., CEO and general counsel, TurnSignl
- Krystal M. (Stautz) Julius '08, senior vice president, Merrill Lynch Wealth Management
See the entire "40 Under 40" list here (requires subscription).