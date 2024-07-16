University Statement on the Lee and Penny Anderson Arena

The University of St. Thomas issued the following statement on last week’s decision by the Minnesota Court of Appeals regarding the Lee and Penny Anderson Arena construction project.

After thoroughly reviewing the court’s opinion, the university is confident that each of the three areas the court has directed the City of Saint Paul to address in the original Environmental Assessment Worksheet (EAW) can be remedied. However, St. Thomas disagrees with the court’s opinion that the city’s initial EAW was insufficient and plans to appeal the decision.

The university is encouraged that the court rejected many of the claims included in the lawsuit brought forth by an organization opposed to the arena. Last week’s decision follows the rejection of separate appeals that the same organization made to the City of Saint Paul Zoning Committee and City Council earlier this year challenging the arena’s approved site plan.

The university remains committed to the development of the Lee and Penny Anderson Arena, which will provide a top-tier facility for NCAA Division I student-athletes and fans, strengthen the student experience and alumni engagement, and bring additional economic vitality to the region for generations.

As a Top 50 Green College, St. Thomas also remains confident in the sustainable design and development plans for the new arena. The arena will create green space on the St. Paul campus and improve water runoff infrastructure, while replacing old, inefficient buildings with a new facility designed to meet LEED Silver Certification.