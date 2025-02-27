GHR Fellows Expand Global Perspectives on J-Term Journey to Ghana

While many in Minnesota spent January braving the cold, 20 students from the GHR Fellows program at the University of St. Thomas enjoyed three weeks in Ghana’s warm, vibrant climate. There, they immersed themselves in a rich new culture, visited various businesses and cultural sites, conversed with a variety of Ghanaians from all walks of life and had the unique opportunity to attend the inauguration of Ghana’s new president, John Mahama.

“It was a very colorful, energetic, once-in-a-lifetime experience for all of us,” said Adrian Perryman, program director of the GHR Fellows program. Perryman and Faculty Director Kristine DeVinck accompanied the students during their J-Term trip to Ghana, coordinating new exciting experiences to enhance their global perspective, one of the pillars of the GHR Fellows program.

Founded by the GHR Foundation, the GHR Fellows program at the Opus College of Business offers a highly competitive, enriching experience for undergraduate students pursuing business careers. The program embodies the values of Gerry Rauenhorst ’48, who believed that entrepreneurial creativity can drive solutions that enhance lives.

For Katie Iverson ’26, the trip to Ghana helped her grow as she broadened her global horizons with something new to look forward to every day. Some mornings began with mangoes for breakfast and a debrief over the itinerary, lessons for learning Twi, one of Ghana’s native languages, or guest speakers discussing women in business or politics.

Other days began with bus trips to explore different parts of the country.

“We traveled to the outskirts of Kumasi to learn about Kente cloth,” Iverson said. “We learned about the origin of Kente cloth weavers, watched weavers braid fabrics, and a few of us even got to dress in the traditional cloth!”

They also visited schools in the city of Accra such as Soronko Academy, a coding school for women, and they had the chance to visit Zipline, a medical drone delivery company.

They also visited schools in the city of Accra such as Soronko Academy, a coding school for women, and they had the chance to visit Zipline, a medical drone delivery company. They enjoyed nature with activities like canopy walks and the beach.

“The whole goal of this trip was for it to be transformative,” Iverson reflected. Attending the inauguration of Ghana’s President John Mahama, who is serving a second, nonconsecutive term, was a standout moment. He was sworn in alongside Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, the first woman to become vice president in Ghana. “It was incredible to see people from all over the country, dancing and celebrating,” Iverson said.

The GHR Fellows were specially invited to attend this inauguration by Dr. Kwabena, their Ghanaian program director, and son of Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, the first female vice president of Ghana.

The GHR Fellows got the chance to sit in the VIP section at the presidential inauguration, a highlight of the exciting day. Sophomore Grace McCleary compared the crowd size of the event to the Minnesota State Fair, multiplied by 10, filled with enthusiastic people, music, dancing and drumming. The students also had the opportunity to network with Ghanaian professionals and diplomats from various African countries.

“It was super cool, being able to talk to everyone,” she said. “And the inauguration itself and the president’s speech was incredible to listen to.”

The trip to Ghana helped McCleary connect with students from the University of Ghana who aspire to start businesses and seek opportunities abroad. She also strengthened her bond with fellow GHR Fellows, as the trip allowed her to get to know the junior cohort better.

During his time in Ghana, sophomore Grant Clark gained valuable insights into global perspectives. As someone who had never been outside North America, the trip was eye-opening. “It was the first time in my life that I’ve been a minority,” he reflected. “Spending time around majority white people in Minnesota, Ghana totally displaced me from that. It was an experience that I never had before.”

But the hospitable nature of the people in Ghana made Clark feel welcomed and helped him build relationships with them. Conversations ranged from guest lecturers, entrepreneurs, students and locals, and provided Clark a better picture of life in Ghana.

“It meant so much more to have deep conversations with students we talked to or people in the markets,” he said. “They gave us an insight that we couldn’t learn from articles that we read.”

GHR Fellows have lunch with University of Ghana undergraduate students, which gave them a glimpse into student life there.

The trip also led to a deeper understanding of global issues, such as the impact of consumer behavior in the U.S. on countries like Ghana. “When I order a piece of clothing, wear it a couple of times, and pass it on, it doesn’t just disappear, it goes somewhere, and Ghana is one of those places,” Clark explained.

Seeing the effect of his actions globally was a transformational learning experience that Clark wants to consider in the future. “I’m excited to see how the transformation from Ghana will affect me going forward,” he said, “and what I can bring that back to the St. Thomas community and the Minnesota community to keep moving forward the common good.”