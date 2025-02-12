St. Thomas Students Witness Community and Resilience During VISION Trip to Ecuador

During this J-Term, a group of University of St. Thomas students traveled to Quito, Ecuador, to volunteer at Centro Una Familia de Familias through the university’s VISION program. The center, a nonprofit organization, supports families holistically by providing education, health care, legal assistance, and employment opportunities. Through volunteering and cultural immersion, students witnessed firsthand the resilience of families working to break cycles of poverty while embracing the spirit of community and solidarity.

A holistic approach to family support

The center serves as a comprehensive resource for families in need, offering services that include a free school for children from preschool through high school, social services, legal aid, medical care, and job training in trades such as carpentry and sewing. The organization is guided by nine core values: family, economic empowerment, health, education, work, faith and personal formation, loyalty, housing, and recreation.

“The center truly embodies its name – a family of families,” said Val Krinke '26, one of the VISION participants and a junior majoring in marketing management and business communication. “Every staff member, from teachers to social workers, deeply cares about the well-being of not just the students but their entire families.”

Personal reflections: learning, resilience and connection

For the students, the experience was both educational and deeply personal, challenging their perspectives on privilege, social justice, and community strength.

Marilyn Vera '26: sustainable solutions for lasting change

As an international studies major, Vera was drawn to the nonprofit model of the center. A highlight of her experience was attending a panel discussion featuring local business owners whose families benefit from the center’s services.

“The executive director discussed offering financial literacy workshops for families starting businesses,” the third-year student said. “Seeing this adaptability made me realize how sustainable nonprofit efforts must evolve alongside the communities they serve.”

The center offers various services that continue to empower their families, such as recreational services. The center offers sport-based clubs but also opens the space for reading, fashion/drawing, and chess club. The center’s care for their families is clearly visible through the devotion to guiding families out of the cycle of poverty.

Ilham Mohamud '25: the power of education and work

Mohamud, who is majoring in business law, reflected on the importance of access to education and employment, something that is often taken for granted in the United States.

“The students at the center receive a comprehensive education that extends beyond academics – it includes extracurriculars like soccer, chess, and book clubs that foster personal growth,” she said. “It’s a reminder that education is about more than just schooling – it’s about shaping who we become.”

What struck Mohamud the most was seeing the center’s focus on job creation for the community. In Ecuador where more than half the population is underemployed, the center provides families with the skills they need to break the cycle of poverty. The words of Olivia Young, the center’s community director, resonated with Mohamud. “Every person has dignity, don’t pity the families, but walk alongside them and share in their journey,” Young said.

“It’s a powerful reminder that the families are not defined by their struggles and deserve our support and solidarity,” Mohamud said.

The center teaches trade skills such as sewing, mechanics and carpentry, which are used to empower families by earning a living and shaping their futures. After learning about what the center does and being given the opportunity to learn from families, Mohamud feels a responsibility to use her resources and opportunities to support the center.

“As a community, we can help by spreading the word about the center and its incredible work to raise awareness,” she said

Val Krinke '26: witnessing resilience in action

Through home visits with social workers, Krinke observed the deep commitment families in Ecuador have toward education. Many parents wake up before dawn to ensure their children get to school, some traveling hours by bus.

“As Maria, a mother from our first house visit, said, ‘It doesn’t matter how far I live; I won’t stop going no matter what,’” Krinke recalled. “It was humbling to see their dedication despite the challenges they face.”

One recurring theme Krinke noticed was resilience. From a mother aspiring to open her own bakery to a community member volunteering in their free time, she saw a powerful determination to overcome obstacles. As Teresa, a mother from the second house visit, reflected, “No matter what situation I am in, there will always be someone worse off than me.” The families do not let their situations bring them down or stop them from reaching for their dreams. The children are excited to learn and be at school, and participate in the many extracurriculars.

Bell Castilleja '26: faith, formation and inclusion

The center’s Jesuit roots emphasize service and reflection, yet the organization embraces all beliefs, recognizing the diverse faith backgrounds of the families it serves.

“Faith at the center is about respecting different beliefs and encouraging individuals to find their purpose,” Castilleja shared. “It reinforced to me that faith-based community engagement should be about compassion, justice and dignity.”

During one home visit, a mother named Jasenia welcomed the students with openness, saying, “You are welcome to ask whatever questions you want.” This invitation allowed students to gain a deeper understanding of the families’ realities, fostering genuine connection.

A lasting impact

Whether serving meals in El Comedor, playing soccer with students, or engaging in conversations with families, VISION students saw how the center’s core values guide its mission.

“This experience reshaped our understanding of what it means to work for the common good,” Krinke said. “We learned that meaningful volunteering isn’t about ‘helping’ – it’s about learning, listening and walking alongside others in solidarity.”

As these students return to campus, they carry forward the lessons of resilience, dignity, and hope, recognizing that true changemaking begins with building relationships and fostering community.