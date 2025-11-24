How a St. Thomas Student's Love for Sports Cultivates a Love for Humanity

Norah Barry ’26 thrives in an environment where people come together. Whether she's on the soccer field, volunteering or in the classroom, she is a light to all who meet her. A self-described “classic extrovert,” Barry thrives when she's surrounded by teammates.

“I've always liked sports and team environments,” she said. “Both my brothers were involved in sports, so I enjoyed using sports as a way to bond with them. A lot of my close friends growing up came through team activities.”

Out-of-state Tommie finds community

Growing up in Naperville, Illinois, Barry tried just about every sport from cross country, swimming, and softball to basketball and even water polo. Yet, soccer remained constant. Still, she hesitated about committing to it in college with academics and other responsibilities competing for her attention.

Her brother, Jack, a University of St. Thomas alum, knew that if his sister attended college out-of-state she would be forced to step outside of her comfort zone. And he was right. Sports worked as the tool to help her acclimate to her new state and stage in life.

“With academics and everything else going on, I was a bit skeptical of joining soccer," she said. "Being from out of state, I didn't know anyone here. Club soccer allowed me an opportunity to meet new people.”

Despite her initial nervousness, she found her groove on the first day: “Before the captain's practice, I was stressed about it all day," Barry said. "But the practice itself ended up being the most rewarding part of my day. Meeting the girls is something I've always enjoyed.”

Connecting sports to human dignity

Barry’s drive to build community extends beyond athletics. At St. Thomas she joined Delta Sigma Pi, the professional business fraternity on campus, and she served on the executive board for Special Olympics Club.

Her drive for combining leadership and service began earlier. In high school, she had a class where students partnered with children with disabilities. And in her own neighborhood growing up, the family living next door had a son with special needs. This particular boy had limited vision and needed assistance both academically and socially. Barry made sure to treat him with respect and engage with him regularly.

“He and I would go on runs together and I'd bring him to football games or some of our other high school events so that he could be included," she said.

Her high school experiences with disabled children revealed what a compassionate heart she has, as well as her willingness to make new connections. Barry was able to recognize that the benefits she received from sports could be equally as beneficial for those who may not think of themselves reflected in mainstream athletic spaces.

Last spring, Barry volunteered at Highland Friendship Club, which serves teens and adults with disabilities. There, she assisted in administrative tasks, programming, and prepared for fundraisers.

An accounting and finance major, Barry plans to pursue her CPA after graduation but hopes to keep her commitment to disability advocacy central in her life. She imagines combining accounting with nonprofit work or finding other creative intersections between business and service. In the meantime, she is training for the Twin Cities Marathon, which she will be running with some of her friends.