How AI Is Revolutionizing Thermal Sciences – A New Book by a St. Thomas Professor

Artificial intelligence is literally changing everything - as we watch. To stay at the forefront of this foundational technology, Dr. John Abraham, University of St. Thomas professor of thermal sciences, has co-produced the newly published book "Artificial Intelligence in Heat Transfer." The sixth book in a series, this one brings together world leaders in the field to share leading-edge research and best practices.
Covering neural network methods, multi-objective optimization, physics-informed machine learning, and other deep-learning methods, the publisher's description reveals: "this book will serve as an important resource for upper-level undergraduate students, researchers, engineers, and professionals, equipping them with the knowledge and inspiration to push the boundaries of the thermal sciences through AI-driven tools and techniques."