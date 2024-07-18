How St. Thomas Helped a ‘Restless Wanderer’ Find a Home in Paris

Jenny Birkeland ’20 loves walking to work alongside the Seine in Paris. Each morning, she takes in the sights, including the Notre Dame Cathedral and the Louvre. But while Paris may be her home base, she’s rarely in one place for long.

As the sub-Saharan Africa program coordinator at the International Energy Agency, Birkeland is regularly dispatched to countries in that region, including Uganda. Earlier this year, she spent the better part of a month in Kenya, researching clean cooking conditions and renewable energy options.

Growing up in Norway, Birkeland had long envisioned earning a bachelor’s degree at an American university. She selected St. Thomas for its robust International Studies program, and, after reviewing pictures online, its beautiful campus.

Jenny Birkeland represents Norway during the 2018 International Dinner in the Anderson Student Center at the University of St. Thomas. Birkeland served as an international student ambassador during her time at St. Thomas. (Joseph Lavigne/University of St. Thomas)

“Studying abroad is a way to get some people out of their comfort zones,” Birkeland said. “But for me, I was never scared of living abroad – I was very ready for the chance to meet new people and learn how to adapt to a new culture.”

A Bachelor of Arts in International Studies at St. Thomas is designed to give students the knowledge and skills to tackle the biggest issues affecting the world today. Students are encouraged to embrace a truly interdisciplinary approach, melding together training in economics, history, political science and foreign languages.

In addition to their formal studies, students are given time and opportunities to develop their own area of expertise. Graduates have gone on to pursue careers in academia, government agencies and law.

Birkeland didn’t waste a moment. She quickly picked up a new language: French; conducted independent research on women’s health in Rwanda; and welcomed fellow international students to campus as an international student ambassador.

Birkeland poses with a University of St. Thomas pennant near the Eiffel Tower in Paris. The 2020 alumna studied abroad in Paris while at St. Thomas and now works in the City of Light at the International Energy Association. (Photo submitted)

Birkeland even decided to study abroad … while studying abroad. Studying abroad is a big part of college for many Tommies. In fact, a majority of St. Thomas undergraduates study abroad at least once prior to graduation.

International Studies Professor Renee Buhr, Birkeland’s academic adviser, had just returned from a fellowship at Sciences Po – a world-renowned institute for political studies in Paris. She encouraged Birkeland to take an international security course at the Parisian university.

“Dr. Buhr really loves France, and clearly had an amazing experience at Sciences Po, and that really sparked my interest to pursue something there,” Birkeland said.

Birkeland would eventually return to Sciences Po for grad school and interned at the Norwegian Embassy in Uganda. While working at the embassy, she was drawn to issues impacting women and the energy transition in sub-Saharan Africa.

It was this specialization that eventually caught the eye of the International Energy Association in Paris. They wanted Birkeland on their sub-Saharan team to coordinate critical research and reports for countries like Uganda, and now, Kenya.

“I’m thrilled to see that she has been able to pursue her passions,” Buhr said. “Ultimately, I think that is the outcome we all want for our students at the University of St. Thomas – to pursue their interests and make some important, if small, positive impact on the world.”

Birkeland’s love of travel and experiencing new cultures developed as a small girl. Her father was constantly on the move as a sailor, and her mother enjoyed traveling across Asia.

“My parents have always been very supportive of me exploring the world,” Birkeland said. “I’m not sure they were envisioning me moving away from Norway quite this permanently, but they’re very happy for me.”

Assistant Director for International Admissions Amanda Hager (left) and Jenny Birkeland (right) recently had dinner together in Paris. The two have remained good friends after connecting at St. Thomas. (Photo submitted)

Assistant Director for International Admissions Amanda Hager remembers meeting Birkeland on her first day at St. Thomas.

“Jenny never shies away from an opportunity,” Hager said. “She always spoke about wanting to work in international relations – and with our connections at St. Thomas – now she is doing it.”

Hager has remained close friends with Birkeland, and recently visited her in Paris. The duo even enjoyed a meal at Birkeland’s favorite restaurant that she discovered while studying abroad from St. Thomas.

“I have loved being Jenny’s cheerleader and couldn’t be more proud of her,” Hager said. “Because of her time as an international student and doing her study abroad in Paris, she was more prepared for her path forward, gaining valuable intercultural competency skills and knowledge across her experiences.”

After years of crisscrossing the globe, Birkeland said she's excited to slow down … at least a little bit. In fact, Paris has come to feel like “home.”