In Our Prayers: Quentin Hietpas ’53 

With deep sorrow, we announce the passing of Quentin "Quent" Hietpas, a beloved leader, mentor, and champion of the University of St. Thomas community. Hietpas passed away on Feb. 15, 2025, at the age of 93, leaving behind a profound legacy of dedication, leadership and philanthropy.

Hietpas was born Feb. 25, 1931, and graduated from St. Thomas in 1953 - the first in his family to attend college. His passion for education and service to others led him through a distinguished career spanning corporate leadership, academia and philanthropy. Hietpas’ professional journey began in the corporate world, where he spent 25 years as a vice president of public relations at organizations such as International Multifoods Corporation, Apache Corporation, Data 100, Pillsbury, and Control Data Corp. He also earned his Juris Doctor from William Mitchell College of Law.

Student Quentin Hietpas (left) takes notes, as Father Vincent Flynn (middle) stands near, during an interview with broadcast legend Ed Sullivan (on right) in 1952. (Department of Special Collections, University of St. Thomas Libraries.)

As a student journalist at St. Thomas in his junior year, he had an opportunity to interview Ed Sullivan when the broadcast legend came to campus.

In 1975, Hietpas returned to St. Thomas as an adjunct professor. In 1982, he co-founded the Master of Business Communication, a program that continues to influence and educate professionals in the field. However, Hietpas often described the pinnacle of his career as his tenure beginning in 1983 when he joined then-President Monsignor Terrence Murphy to lead as senior vice president of St. Thomas’ external affairs department (the predecessor to today’s University Advancement team).

A life of service, leadership and philanthropy

Hietpas’ partnership with Murphy and later President Father Dennis Dease over two decades proved instrumental in elevating St. Thomas into a leading institution. His exceptional ability to build relationships and inspire philanthropy led to the successful completion of two landmark capital campaigns.

A portrait of Quent Hietpas when he was senior vice president emeritus of Institutional Advancement.

The Century II campaign (1984-91) shattered expectations by raising $83 million, more than double its original goal of $35 million. The Ever Press Forward campaign (1994-2001) far exceeded its $120 million goal, securing $250 million in funding. These achievements reshaped the university, funding vital academic programs, expanding campus facilities, and creating numerous endowed faculty positions and student scholarships.

Even after retiring as senior vice president in 2001, he continued fundraising efforts for the newly established School of Law, securing an additional $60 million in endowment funds. His relentless advocacy and vision helped solidify St. Thomas’ reputation as a philanthropic powerhouse.

A legacy honored and remembered

Painting portrait of Quentin (Quent) and Sara (Sally) Hietpas hangs in the School of Law.

Hietpas’ dedication to St. Thomas was recognized in numerous ways. He was honored with the Distinguished Alumnus Award in 2002 for his leadership and service, reflecting his remarkable impact on the university and beyond.

In recognition of his and his wife Sara “Sally” Hietpas’ contributions, a classroom in the St. Thomas School of Law was named in their honor. Room 244, a tiered horseshoe-shaped classroom, along with a portrait of Hietpas and Sally, painted by artist Cyd Wicker that hangs outside the classroom, stand as lasting symbols of their devotion to education and philanthropy.

At the naming ceremony, then-School of Law Dean Thomas Mengler praised Hietpas’ passion and vision, acknowledging his instrumental role in establishing and securing funding for the law school. Dease echoed this sentiment, describing Hietpas and Sally as “powerful, influential, forever in love and selflessly devoted to each other and their family.”

A man of faith, family and dedication

Beyond his professional achievements, Hietpas mentored and inspired others.

President emeritus Father Dennis Dease and then-President Julie Sullivan laugh together as they watch Quent Hietpas (left) and donor John Herrick converse during a tour of Murray-Herrick Campus Center, Oct. 24, 2013.

“I will be forever grateful to Quent for the opportunity he provided me at St. Thomas when I interviewed with him for my initial job here in 1987, and then when I moved into Development in 1995,” said Joe Plante ‘86, the associate vice president for principal and leadership gifts. “I had the honor to work alongside and learn from him, truly one of the greats in our field. Each year, I grew in my appreciation of his wisdom, perseverance, and focus; his personal integrity, strong work ethic and faith; his quiet but valued encouragement to team members; and his commitment to our St. Thomas mission and those that make it possible.”

Hietpas was a man of deep faith and commitment to his family. He met Sally during his years at St. Thomas, and together they built a life centered on love, service, and faith. Married for 55 years, they raised seven children and were blessed with 17 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. His family remained the heart of his life, and he took great pride in their accomplishments and dedication to carrying forward his values.

His son, Paul Hietpas ’99, continues his connection to the university, working in Central Receiving on campus.

Quent Hietpas is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Sally and his son David. A memorial Mass will be scheduled at a later date.