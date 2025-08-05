Career Connections: How This 22-Year-Old Landed Her Dream PR Job Before Graduation

Hope Hansen ’24, a University of St. Thomas alumna who majored in strategic communications, has a longtime passion to feed her creative side. It started with dance lessons at age four, leading to years of competitive dance, teaching and judging dance, and landing as choreographer for musical theater camps in her hometown of Detroit Lakes.

“I adore the youth I get to work with; it truly feels like family,” Hansen said about staging dance and musical theaters. “It’s just another form of storytelling. You tell a story with every dance routine that you do, which is always so exciting to me.”

Storytelling is her superpower and a part of her public relations career. She works for Bellmont Partners, an Edina-based PR firm co-owned by Tommie alum Brian Bellmont ’90. Hansen served there as an intern from the fall 2023 to spring 2024 and they hired her full-time right after her graduation. She started as an account coordinator in July 2022 and within a year has been promoted to assistant account executive.

“From the moment I first connected with the agency, I knew it was someplace I wanted to work,” she said. Hansen landed her internship through connections she made at St. Thomas through her professors and her role in PRSSA – the student chapter of the Public Relations Society of America. “My internship experience was definitely helpful to get me where I am today. It helped me learn the ropes, jump in and hit the ground running.”

Telling stories that make a difference

As a very industrious intern, Hansen cut her teeth working with numerous clients, including the Minnesota State Fair. Currently, she is working for the agency’s Tourism, Events and Minnesota Practice Group. In fall 2024, she had an emotional experience teaming up with client Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity’s Carter Work Project founded in 1984 by late U.S. President Jimmy Carter and his late wife Rosalynn.

Hope Hansen '24 spent fall 2024 working on a Habitat for Humanity project through her employer Bellmont Partners.

“That was a really meaningful experience for me,” Hansen said. “It’s one of the examples of something that’s more than just client work. It feels like we were making a difference. That’s a cool thing about working in PR. We got to tell that story. And, I have a soft spot in my heart for non-profit clients like that.”

Hansen has another layer of career satisfaction. She recently joined the communications committee of the Minnesota Public Relations Society of America (Minnesota PRSA). As a member of the group, she’s attending and covering events, volunteering and using her creative pen to further her passion for storytelling.

“If there’s one thing to know about me, it’s that I really love storytelling,” Hansen said. “I think it is one of the best ways to be an authentic PR professional.”

Leading on campus and beyond

For three years at St. Thomas, Hansen was the president of the Public Relations Student Society of America (PRSSA). The organization is for students interested in public relations and communications, advocating the highest ethical principles and diversity in the profession.

She helped to reinstate the chapter at St. Thomas after a hiatus.

“I am grateful for the support of my professors, the Department of Emerging Media and our chapter's executive board members through it all,” she said about getting the chapter off the ground.

Hope Hansen '24 made a connection with Bellmont Partners staff when they visited the PRSSA chapter at St. Thomas.

Hansen said one-on-one connections with Tommies (both current and alumni) enriched her St. Thomas experience.

“Professors went out of their way to introduce students to industry professionals,” Hansen said. “And among my friend and classmate circles, we were constantly encouraging each other to get involved in clubs, networking opportunities, social events and more.”

She also lives by an honored St. Thomas mantra that inspires her to give back.