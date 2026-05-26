Sights and Sounds: 2026 Undergraduate Commencement

Nearly 1,400 undergraduate students became the newest alumni of the University of St. Thomas as they walked — or danced — across the commencement stage at Lee & Penny Anderson Arena on May 23. Thousands of proud family members, friends, faculty and staff cheered on the graduates at the day’s three ceremonies.
Health, Education, Engineering: Becoming Leaders
“What makes today meaningful isn’t just that we finished,” said commencement speaker Priya Devi Sanichara, who is one of the first graduates of the university’s Bachelor of Science in Nursing program in the Morrison Family College of Health. “It’s who we became along the way.”
The Morrison Family College of Health held its commencement jointly with the School of Education and School of Engineering.
President Rob ViSChER
“You are loved. Your life has purpose. Your work has meaning.”
College of Arts and Sciences: Enjoying the Process
At the College of Arts and Sciences ceremony, student speaker Olivia Keller '26 talked about embracing life's challenges, learning to adapt and dwelling in the moment.
"None of us got here alone. Every one of us has people at St. Thomas whose words and actions have shaped the way we move through life," Keller said. "For me, one of the first was Phil Esten, who told a group of us athletes during our very first week here: embrace the hard. At the time, it sounded like athletic motivation. Four years later, it became a way of life. Because all of us have lived that truth. We embraced the hard in classes, in friendships, in setbacks and in uncertainty."
Keller concluded her speech with words that rang true for the gathered class of 2026: "Enjoy the process. Not just the product. Because the product is exciting for a moment — but the process becomes your life."
Opus College of Business: Leadership is caring
Ilham Mohamud, the undergraduate student commencement speaker for the Opus College of Business and the university’s first Black Muslim student body president, encouraged graduates to lead with intention, compassion and courage as they move into the next chapter of their lives.
“Leadership doesn’t require a title,” Mohamud told classmates. “It starts when you care enough to act.”
Throughout her remarks, she reflected on the friendships, support systems and everyday acts of kindness that shaped the undergraduate experience for many students in the Class of 2026.
“Be the kind of person in your community you once needed yourself,” she said.