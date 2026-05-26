Sights and Sounds: 2026 Undergraduate Commencement

Nearly 1,400 undergraduate students became the newest alumni of the University of St. Thomas as they walked — or danced — across the commencement stage at Lee & Penny Anderson Arena on May 23. Thousands of proud family members, friends, faculty and staff cheered on the graduates at the day’s three ceremonies.

Health, Education, Engineering: Becoming Leaders

“What makes today meaningful isn’t just that we finished,” said commencement speaker Priya Devi Sanichara, who is one of the first graduates of the university’s Bachelor of Science in Nursing program in the Morrison Family College of Health. “It’s who we became along the way.”

Commencement speaker Priya Sanichara said she was the first in her family to attend college.

The Morrison Family College of Health held its commencement jointly with the School of Education and School of Engineering.

A student smiles during the 2026 Morrison Family College of Health, School of Education and School of Engineering Undergraduate Commencement Ceremony in Lee & Penny Anderson Arena in St. Paul on May 23, 2026. President Rob Vischer greets a student during the 2026 College of Arts and Sciences Undergraduate Commencement Ceremony in Lee & Penny Anderson Arena in St. Paul on May 23, 2026. MORRISON FAMILY COLLEGE OF HEALTH, SCHOOL OF EDUCATION and SCHOOL OF ENGINEERING UNDERGRADUATE COMMENCEMENT CEREMONY on May 23, 2026 in St. Paul. Morrison Family College of Health, School of Education and School of Engineering Undergraduate Commencement Ceremony in the Lee & Penny Anderson Arena in St. Paul on May 23, 2026. Students smile during the 2026 Morrison Family College of Health, School of Education and School of Engineering Undergraduate Commencement Ceremony in Lee & Penny Anderson Arena in St. Paul on May 23, 2026.

“You are loved. Your life has purpose. Your work has meaning.” President Rob ViSChER

College of Arts and Sciences: Enjoying the Process

At the College of Arts and Sciences ceremony, student speaker Olivia Keller '26 talked about embracing life's challenges, learning to adapt and dwelling in the moment.

Oliva Keller '26

"None of us got here alone. Every one of us has people at St. Thomas whose words and actions have shaped the way we move through life," Keller said. "For me, one of the first was Phil Esten, who told a group of us athletes during our very first week here: embrace the hard. At the time, it sounded like athletic motivation. Four years later, it became a way of life. Because all of us have lived that truth. We embraced the hard in classes, in friendships, in setbacks and in uncertainty."

Keller concluded her speech with words that rang true for the gathered class of 2026: "Enjoy the process. Not just the product. Because the product is exciting for a moment — but the process becomes your life."

Opus College of Business: Leadership is caring

Ilham Mohamud, the undergraduate student commencement speaker for the Opus College of Business and the university’s first Black Muslim student body president, encouraged graduates to lead with intention, compassion and courage as they move into the next chapter of their lives.

Graduates during the 2026 Opus College of Business Commencement Ceremony in Lee & Penny Anderson Arena in St. Paul on May 23, 2026. Marketing Management major Oliver “Ollie” Damm '26 celebrates after the 2026 Opus College of Business Commencement Ceremony in Lee & Penny Anderson Arena in St. Paul on May 23, 2026. Graduates during the 2026 Opus College of Business Commencement Ceremony in Lee & Penny Anderson Arena in St. Paul on May 23, 2026. Opus College of Business Undergraduate Ceremony in the Lee & Penny Anderson Arena in St. Paul on May 23, 2026. Student speaker Ilham S. Mohamud '26 shaking hands with President Rob Vischer during the 2026 Opus College of Business Commencement Ceremony in Lee & Penny Anderson Arena in St. Paul on May 23, 2026.

“Leadership doesn’t require a title,” Mohamud told classmates. “It starts when you care enough to act.”

Throughout her remarks, she reflected on the friendships, support systems and everyday acts of kindness that shaped the undergraduate experience for many students in the Class of 2026.