In Our Prayers: Alice Chamberlain

Please remember in your prayers Alice Chamberlain, PhD, who died at home on Nov. 30 at the age of 90.
Alice is the mother of Susan Marsnik, Opus College of Business ethics and business law faculty member. The two share a passion for teaching. Alice became an important teacher and mentor to generations of students teaching high school and later college students throughout her career.
A Mass of Christian Burial is planned for 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 8, at the Church of St. Margaret Mary in Golden Valley. A visitation is planned from 5-8 p.m. on Dec. 7 at Gearty-Delmore Robbinsdale Chapel and one hour prior to mass.