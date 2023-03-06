In Our Prayers: Bill Lynch ’65

William Lynch ’65, a dedicated alumnus of the School of Education, member of the Alumni Advisory Board and committed benefactor to St. Thomas, died on Feb. 17 at age 79. As a student-athlete at St. Thomas, Lynch was a MIAC champion in the 100-meter freestyle and held record times for the St. Thomas pool. After graduating, he coached the St. Thomas swim team for six years. Over his 37-year career, he was a teacher, principal and grant supervisor for St. Paul Public Schools. He supported the School of Education for decades with the placement of student teachers. He helped create the Class of 1965 Endowed Scholarship, served on reunion committees and was an alumni mentor for the university’s student-mentor program.
Bill is survived by his wife of 30 years, Kristen; his daughters Kerri (Jody) Lynch, Kathleen (Dan) Glusick, and Erin (David) Lynch; and his sons Kevin (Michelle) Lynch and Joe (Chyanne) Lynch. Grandchildren Madison, Will, and Emily Glusick ’27, and other family and friends, all miss him deeply.
A memorial service was held Feb. 28 at Gustavus Adolphus Lutheran Church in St. Paul.
Gifts can be made in Bill’s honor to Kristen Lynch for either the Class of 1965 Scholarship Fund at St. Thomas or a student scholarship fund at St. Paul Johnson High School.