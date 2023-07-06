In Our Prayers: Dr. Jack Militello

It is with great sorrow that we mourn the loss of Opus College of Business esteemed colleague and friend, Jack Militello. Since 1987, Militello served Opus College and St. Thomas with unwavering commitment. He was an inspiring leader, serving as the director of both the Health Care MBA and Executive MBA programs, and as a senior executive fellow in the Center for Innovation in the Business of Health Care.

Known for his intelligent wit, Militello added humor while demonstrating his sharp intellect. His valuable contributions, both to our institution and the broader business community, stand as a testament to his incredible capacity as a teacher and thought leader. His profound and enduring impact on his students will continue to inspire. He was also a cherished mentor to many junior and senior faculty.

Through conversations with Militello, he consistently exemplified the joy of his work, commitment, and passion for teaching and scholarship. This passion, combined with his inherent curiosity and willingness to share his knowledge, shone through in every interaction, as did his enchanting storytelling.

As we grapple with this loss, we remember him as an outstanding colleague who was consistently kind and incredibly helpful. He was a true thought leader, respected and admired by all who knew him. His calming presence, coupled with a genuine concern for students, staff and faculty, enriched our community immensely. His absence will be deeply felt.

Militello leaves behind his beloved wife, Marilee DesLauriers. Our hearts reach out to her in this time of sorrow, extending our deepest condolences.