In Our Prayers: Katie Stephens-Spangler ’02

Please remember in your prayers Katie Stephens-Spangler ’02, a former Admissions Office and Alumni Relations employee. Katie passed away on Jan. 26 at the age of 43.
She is survived by her husband, Jason; her children, Alice and Robbie; parents, Katherine and Terrance; sister, Erin; aunts, Maria Prioletta and Michelle Prioletta; in-laws, Mary and Randy Spangler; sister-in-law, Amanda Ferraro; numerous family and friends including Brian Thomas May; and especially her Rince na Chroi family.
Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 515 S. Albert St. in St. Paul. Family and friends may visit one hour prior. Reception to follow the service.