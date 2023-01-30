In Our Prayers: Katie Stephens-Spangler ’02

Please remember in your prayers Katie Stephens-Spangler ’02, a former Admissions Office and Alumni Relations employee. Katie passed away on Jan. 26 at the age of 43.

She is survived by her husband, Jason; her children, Alice and Robbie; parents, Katherine and Terrance; sister, Erin; aunts, Maria Prioletta and Michelle Prioletta; in-laws, Mary and Randy Spangler; sister-in-law, Amanda Ferraro; numerous family and friends including Brian Thomas May; and especially her Rince na Chroi family.