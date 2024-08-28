In Our Prayers: Maggie Culligan King ’83

Maggie King ’83, a treasured data manager on the University Advancement team at the University of St. Thomas in Minnesota, died on Aug. 20. King, who worked at the university for about 10 years, bravely dealt with brain cancer after her diagnosis on May 11, 2023.

Born Margaret Culligan on Feb. 10, 1961, King was a standout on the women’s track and cross-country teams as an undergrad at St. Thomas. She could often be seen running on campus over the lunch hour as an employee.

“Maggie was a longtime colleague and one of the most joyful, kind and warm-hearted people you could ever hope to meet,” said Jennifer O’Brien ’97, ’01 MBA, the director of annual giving at St. Thomas who worked in the same department as King. “She truly invested herself in caring for our students, and she was like that with everyone. Her presence in this office is deeply missed.”

King is survived by her loving husband of 40 years, Paul; children Jenny (Andrew) Rowland, Daniel, Courtney (Riley) Schulte, and Kevin; as well as six grandchildren, five siblings, and many nieces, nephews, friends and relatives. She is preceded in death by her parents, Nancy Culligan and Robert Culligan.

Visitation will be held 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 28, at O’Halloran & Murphy in St. Paul and again on Thursday, Aug. 29, from 9-9:45 a.m. at Assumption Catholic Church in St. Paul.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 29, at Assumption Catholic Church in St. Paul.

In lieu of flowers, the family prefers for memorials to be sent to the University of St. Thomas.

For more information about Maggie, please visit her CaringBridge page.