In Our Prayers: Elizabeth ‘Liz’ A. Johnson

Please remember in your prayers longtime University of St. Thomas employee Elizabeth “Liz” Johnson, who passed away on Feb. 20. Johnson, who worked at the university for 29 years, was diagnosed in 2022 with Lewy body dementia. Johnson had a remarkable ability to make everyone feel welcomed and cherished. Her genuine warmth and kindness made her a beloved friend to all.

She began her career at St. Thomas in the Graduate School of Business and later moved to Student Affairs, working in Residence Life, Campus Life, and Counseling and Psychological Services. Her last several years at St. Thomas were spent in Innovation & Technology Services (ITS), until she retired in 2014. She was inducted into the university’s Quarter Century Club in 2010.

She is survived by her husband, Steve; her children, Mark (Jennifer) Johnson and Anne (Paul) Hofstad; and her grandchildren, Wesley, Claire and Jacob. She is also survived by her siblings Tim (Deb) Spahn, Sue (Joe) Letourneau, Pat (Barb Meemken) Spahn, and Katie (Mark) Lamkin, sister-in-law Patty Spahn and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Mike Spahn.