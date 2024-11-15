In Our Prayers: St. Thomas Graduate Student Joel Wolfe

Please remember in your prayers School of Education graduate student Joel Wolfe, who passed away unexpectedly Nov. 11. Wolfe was 49 years old.
Wolfe is survived by his wife, Marinda; sons, Ryder and Thomas; parents, John and Judy Wolfe; stepfather-in-law, Dale Holbrook; sister, Jean Rigden; several nieces, a great-niece and a great-nephew; and numerous extended family members. He was preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Carol Holbrook, and father-in-law, Thomas Foster.
After graduating from the University of Wisconsin-Stout with a bachelor’s degree in education, Wolfe enjoyed a successful career in technical recruiting for over two decades. Two years ago, he returned to his roots in education, embracing a role as a special education teacher at Coon Rapids Middle School.
A remembrance of life service will be held for family and friends at Roberts Funeral Home, 8108 Barbara Ave., Inver Grove Heights, on Nov. 22 from 10 a.m.-noon with a time of sharing beginning at 11:30 a.m. A luncheon will follow at the Inver Grove Community Center from noon-2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made to the Coon Rapids Middle School Special Education program, honoring Joel’s commitment to education and his students.