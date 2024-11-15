In Our Prayers: St. Thomas Graduate Student Joel Wolfe

Please remember in your prayers School of Education graduate student Joel Wolfe, who passed away unexpectedly Nov. 11. Wolfe was 49 years old.

Wolfe is survived by his wife, Marinda; sons, Ryder and Thomas; parents, John and Judy Wolfe; stepfather-in-law, Dale Holbrook; sister, Jean Rigden; several nieces, a great-niece and a great-nephew; and numerous extended family members. He was preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Carol Holbrook, and father-in-law, Thomas Foster.

After graduating from the University of Wisconsin-Stout with a bachelor’s degree in education, Wolfe enjoyed a successful career in technical recruiting for over two decades. Two years ago, he returned to his roots in education, embracing a role as a special education teacher at Coon Rapids Middle School.