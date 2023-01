Please remember in your prayers Theresa McDonell, mother of Opus College of Business faculty member Julie Gerend. Theresa passed away on Jan. 11 at the age of 94.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 21, at 10 a.m. at Lumen Christi Catholic Church, 2055 Bohland Ave. in St. Paul. Visitation will be held one hour before the service.