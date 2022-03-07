In Our Prayers: Walter Schreiner '68, FSC

Please remember in your prayers, Brother Walter Schreiner '68, FSC, who passed away in Memphis on Feb. 16, 2022. He was 76.

Schreiner earned his Bachelor of Arts and Master of Arts in Teaching from the University of St. Thomas, a master's degree from the University of Notre Dame and his doctorate from the University of Illinois in Champaign, Illinois, all in his first love, mathematics.

Schreiner entered the De La Salle Christian Brothers and began his lifelong career as a mathematics teacher, coach and as athletic adviser and director to young students as a teacher at Totino-Grace High School in Fridley in 1968. He taught at Cretin High School in St. Paul for 17 years, at DeLaSalle High School in Minneapolis for four years, St. Mary’s University in Winona for four years and at Christian Brothers University in Memphis from 2000-22.

A strong advocate for athletic and academic achievement, he served for over 20 years as the athletic adviser to student-athletes and when possible, even in his wheelchair, he attended as many athletic competitions as possible to cheer them on the field and support their academic work in the classroom.

Preceded in death by his parents Helen and Walter James Schreiner, Sr., Schreiner is survived by two sisters Mary (Joseph) Fitzharris, Barbara (Karen Colton) and one brother Bill (Barb) and his fellow Christian Brothers of the Midwest District and his Lambert Hall Community on the campus of Christian Brothers University in Memphis. His brother-in-law, Joseph C. Fitzharris, PhD, is also connected to St. Thomas as both an alumnus and a professor emeritus of history at the university.

The funeral Mass was celebrated Feb. 26 at Memphis’ Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, followed by interment at Calvary Cemetery, Memphis.