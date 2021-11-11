In the News: A look ahead at Wisconsin Women’s Basketball’s upcoming matchup against St. Thomas

St. Thomas women's basketball players Kaia Porter, Noelle Thomas, Kate Burns and Katelyn Stanley were featured in an article by The Daily Cardinal prior to their matchup against Wisconsin.



From the article: This matchup will be the first game for the St. Thomas Women. They will be led by Graduate Forward Kaia Porter and Senior Guard Noelle Thomas. The two led the team last year, with 11.4 PPG and 9.6 PPG, respectively. The pair will rival the likes of Pospisilova and Hilliard, as both duos are set to break out this season.



Porter and Thomas will have the help of Sophomore Center, Kate Burns, who had a very productive season last year. As a freshman, Burns offered 13 minutes per game, accumulating a 53.8% Field Goal Percentage — one of the best percentages on the team. It will be interesting to see how she fares in the upcoming matchup, as it would be a surprise not to see her on the hardwood.