In the News: Ali Ling Discusses New Research on PFAS Forever Chemicals

Ali Ling, civil engineering professor at the University of St. Thomas School of Engineering, recently joined Minnesota Public Radio to discuss her latest research, which focuses on the costs of removing harmful PFAS chemicals from the environment.

From the story:

Starting this year, PFAS are banned from food and beverage packaging such as takeout containers and microwave popcorn packages. That list will grow next year to include carpeting, cookware, cosmetics and more. And by 2032, nearly every intentional use of PFAS will be banned in Minnesota.