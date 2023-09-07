In the News: Amy Muse on the Unique Style of Playwright Annie Baker

Amy Muse, English professor at the University of St. Thomas College of Arts and Sciences, recently spoke with The New York Times for a story about the long, silent pauses in plays written by Annie Baker.

From the story:

Amy Muse, a professor of English at the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, Minn., and the author of The Drama and Theatre of Annie Baker, offered a theory rooted in the metaphysical. “We fear silence because it seems to indicate an absence of meaning,” she wrote in an email, adding, “Indefinite stretches of time, like space, fill people with dread.”

More likely, she continued, “they’re fearing they’ve wasted time and money to be bored watching ordinary people doing ordinary things, instead of listening to the smart dialogue they expect from a play.”