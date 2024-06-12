In the News: Manjeet Rege on the Increasing Prevalence of AI Voice Scams

Manjeet Rege, software engineering and data science professor at the University of St. Thomas School of Engineering, was recently quoted in a ZDNet article about scammers using AI-powered voice cloning technology to scare people into handing over their money.

From the story:

“I would say no single tool is considered fully reliable yet for the general public to detect deepfake audio,” added Manjeet Rege, director of the Center for Applied Artificial Intelligence at the University of St. Thomas. “A combined approach using multiple detection methods is what I will advise at this stage.”