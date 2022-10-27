In the News: Artika Tyner on Closing the Achievement Gap

According to the most recent Minnesota Comprehensive Assessment, only about a third of children of color are reading at grade level and less than 10% are proficient in science. Dr. Tyner says that she's focused on growing better futures.

"What I hope for in the future is to change the world one book at a time. To inspire young people to find not only a love of reading but a love of that potential that's inside of them, to build stronger communities, to change the world along with us. So, for me the future is bright. Because the future is about the young people I see in the class time and time again who are learning, who are exploring, who are excited to grow, that to me is the greatest legacy you can build," said Tyner.