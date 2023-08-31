In the News: Bob Shoemake on the Selim Center and 50 Years of Lifelong Learning

Bob Shoemake, director of the Selim Center for Lifelong Learning at the University of St. Thomas, recently spoke with The Villager about the opportunities for lifelong learning for older adults available at the university.

From the story:

The Selim Center is now celebrating 50 years of offering learning opportunities for adults age 40 and older. According to director Bob Shoemake, the center offers single-session events as well as three- and six-session lecture series that meet weekly. The fall term begins in September.

The sessions usually last one hour and 45 minutes. Students can attend the lectures on the St. Paul campus or on Zoom. Shoemake said around 92% of attendees have bachelor’s degrees and about half have graduate degrees.