In the News: Bryana French on the Positive Effects of Comics

Associate Professor of Psychology Bryana French explained to the Sahan Journal the significance of comic strips and cartoons, and how they can be used in therapy techniques.



From the article: Bryana French, an associate professor of psychology at the University of St. Thomas and a member of the Radical Healing Collective, said she can envision how comics may help therapists assess how clients are doing.



“What I notice in my classes is that for students learning how to do therapy, it can be hard to bring up current events in a therapeutic setting. And this is an engaging and easy way to break that ice,” she said.



French is a fan of the brothers’ comics because she “loves” that they’re “taking the 'Peanuts' characters and diversifying them and talking about real issues, that it connects to here and better represents the population of the Twin Cities. It’s smart and engaging and relevant and all the things.”