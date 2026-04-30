In the News: Buffy Smith on Keeping College Within Reach

Buffy Smith, dean of Dougherty Family College at the University of St. Thomas, spoke with WCCO Radio about rising tuition costs and the barriers they create for many families. Smith emphasized Dougherty Family College’s commitment to affordability and the importance of keeping higher education accessible, particularly for first-generation and lower-income students.

From the conversation:

Smith: Good afternoon. Absolutely, I agree with you. The cost of tuition and fees continues to rise, and the question we have to be mindful of is: As those costs increase, which families are marginalized and left out of achieving the dream of college, not just for themselves but for future generations?

At Dougherty Family College at the University of St. Thomas, we’ve been very intentional about that. While tuition nationally has increased more than 200%, when we started in 2017, our tuition was $15,000. In fall 2025, it was $15,040. So in nine years, we’ve only increased tuition and fees by $40.

That’s because we are committed to serving first-generation college students and families with limited economic resources. We will continue to ensure that we remain an affordable and accessible college.

Sheletta Brundidge: And you all are part of the University of St. Thomas. For folks just learning about you, what kind of degrees and programs does Dougherty Family College offer?

Smith: I like to say that Dougherty Family College is the premier two-year college of the University of St. Thomas. That means our scholars have full access to the same high academic quality and opportunities as the broader St. Thomas community.

At the same time, we prioritize affordability. We provide scholarships, free laptops, meals, transportation assistance, and free textbooks so our scholars can fully focus on their studies.

Our students earn an associate degree in liberal arts and are then prepared to pursue a bachelor’s degree. We provide resources and services grounded in research-based best practices.

We help scholars navigate the “hidden curriculum” of higher education, build social capital through meaningful relationships with faculty and staff, and develop a strong sense of belonging. That’s why we use a cohort model, where students take classes together in groups of 20 to 25, creating built-in study groups and support systems.

We also provide intensive mentoring, both one-on-one monthly and in group settings with their cohort.

All of this is designed not just to help students survive college, but to thrive. As a result, we see high retention and graduation rates compared to other two-year colleges in Minnesota. We’re incredibly proud of our scholars and their achievements.

Brundidge: I also want to make sure folks know about your upcoming block party. College tours can sometimes feel a little dull, but you all are doing something different.

The block party is May 7 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. People can sign up at dfc.stthomas.edu under the Events tab.

Tell me about it, because I went a couple of years ago and it was amazing. There was double Dutch, bubbles, face painting, and so much food. It was a beautiful day, and students from across the Twin Cities came out and had a great time.

Smith: It really is a family atmosphere, and that’s something we’re known for at Dougherty Family College. We have a loving, supportive community.

The block party is for everyone. There’s good food, fun, games and fellowship. You’ll get to meet our incredible faculty and staff, and most importantly, our current scholars and graduating class.