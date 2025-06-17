In the News: Buffy Smith Op-Ed on Proposed TRIO Cut Published in Diverse

Dr. Buffy Smith , dean of Dougherty Family College, recently wrote an op-ed for Diverse: Issues in Higher Education on how a proposed budget cut to TRIO programs could shut the door on opportunity and erode the strength of the American middle class.

As a child growing up in public housing in Milwaukee, I believed going to college would be my pathway out of poverty. It was. But I didn’t get there alone. In addition to supportive family, I relied on the TRIO-Educational Opportunity Program to help me navigate the system of higher education. Today, that program is in jeopardy of being cut from the federal government’s budget. Cutting it would not only limit college access for more than 880,000 students – it would also weaken America.