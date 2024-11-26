In the News: Christopher Michaelson on the Meaning of Work and Why It Matters for Personal and Societal Well-Being

Christopher Michaelson, professor of business ethics at the University of St. Thomas Opus College of Business, recently spoke with MPR on the importance of finding meaning in work, how work impacts personal well-being and society, and why we should ask ourselves if our work is truly worth it.

From the interview:

Host: So, I’ve heard you describe yourself as a scholar who studies why people work. First of all, what led you to study this? Why are you so interested in this?

Michaelson: I was probably studying work before I was ever a scholar of work. I think back to my grandfather. He was born a peasant in China and worked his way up in society through the military. Then he lost everything when his side lost the war, and he had to start over in Brazil. One thing he took with him from China was what he called Confucian teaching – that there is a hierarchy of professions. The most important ones are those that give to others, and the least important ones are the ones that just serve ourselves. So, I think he planted the idea that I should be thoughtful about work when I was very young. ... The idea that work matters – no matter what work that is. So, I think the second answer I have to your question is that I really started studying work as a scholar after 9/11. I was actually a management consultant, working and living in New York City on 9/11. Within about a year after that, I was in my first job as a professor, and what I really wanted to study was what made work worth doing in those lives that were tragically cut short.

Host: So, having all this knowledge ... You’ve written the book Is Your Work Worth It? How to Think About Meaningful Work ... Why do you think we should be asking ourselves this question? How often should we be reflecting on the meaning of work?