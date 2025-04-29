In the News: Father Chris Collins on WCCO-TV About Pope Selection

Father Chris Collins, vice president for mission at the University of St. Thomas, spoke to WCCO-TV’s Susan-Elizabeth Littlefield about how the next pope will be selected. He answered the question, “How does the conclave work?”

From the WCCO-TV story:

Littlefield: Who makes up the conclave?

Collins: There are the college of cardinals all over the world; a cardinal is an honorary term largely, but the main duty that comes with it is electing a new pontiff, a new pope. For one thing, they are under Michelangelo’s “Last Judgment,” so it gives a little extra as a spark to their conscience.

Littlefield: What are the qualities people are looking for?