In the News: Father Chris Collins on WCCO-TV About Pope Selection

Father Chris Collins, vice president for mission at the University of St. Thomas, spoke to WCCO-TV’s Susan-Elizabeth Littlefield about how the next pope will be selected. He answered the question, “How does the conclave work?”
From the WCCO-TV story:
Littlefield: Who makes up the conclave?
Collins: There are the college of cardinals all over the world; a cardinal is an honorary term largely, but the main duty that comes with it is electing a new pontiff, a new pope. For one thing, they are under Michelangelo’s “Last Judgment,” so it gives a little extra as a spark to their conscience.
Littlefield: What are the qualities people are looking for?
Collins: Certainly a man of prayer, a man of faithfulness to the Church, one who’s been selfless in his service. We have one person at the top, so the primary role is to bring a sense of unity within the global church of 1.4 billion Catholics.