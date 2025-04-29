In the News: Schulze School of Entrepreneurship Hosts e-Fest

Danielle Ailts Campeau, dean of Schulze School of Entrepreneurship at the University of St. Thomas, spoke with WCCO Radio regarding the innovations presented at e-Fest. Campeau was joined by a student from California State University, Sacramento who is part of a team of students developing an AI program for detecting guns.

From the WCCO Radio interview:

Host: E-Fest is such a huge part of what you do at the Schulze School of Entrepreneurship at the University of St Thomas. It sounds like you have some stellar teams that are competing.

Campeau: We absolutely do. We bring in the top 25 teams of university entrepreneurs across the nation each year, and it is just an honor to see the amazing ideas across all industries. Whether it’s something like this, where it’s addressing a real problem in society that there are a lot of concerns about, all the way to medical technology, to wildfire prevention, the ideas here are endless, and the quality is just phenomenal. We are so proud to be able to host entrepreneurial students from across the nation here and support their journeys. It’s such a huge deal.

Host: How important is entrepreneurship in this day and age?