In the News: Rachel Moran on New Plea Offer Policy

Rachel Moran, professor at the University of St. Thomas School of Law, recently talked to KARE 11 about a new plea offer policy being implemented in the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office.

From the story:

Starting April 28, prosecutors in Hennepin County will be required to consider race when offering plea deals, according to a new policy from County Attorney Mary Moriarty. ...

The document titled “Negotiations Policy for Cases Involving Adult Defendants” lays out several considerations for prosecutors to take as they negotiate and offer resolutions to criminal defendants in the form of plea deals, including the race and age of the defendant. ...

University of St. Thomas law professor Rachel Moran interprets the policy differently, believing it means prosecutors are being told to be wary of racial disparities.