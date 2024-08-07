In the News: Christopher Michaelson on Work That’s Worth Loving

Christopher Michaelson, business ethics professor at the University of St. Thomas Opus College of Business, recently co-authored an article in Fortune on the misconceptions associated with finding work that you love.
From the article:
As alluring as it sounds, most people will not love what they do every minute of every day. In fact, expecting to love work all the time may result in disillusionment when the work falls short, even causing people to leave their jobs. Instead, look for work that has moments that feel like something like love, along with moments that might not.
Finding work you love does not guarantee a fulfilling life, nor does settling for jobs that you merely don’t hate. Rather, people should weigh what they get from work against what they give to do that work. Instead of seeking work that you love, perhaps instead you should seek work that uses your talents toward a worthwhile purpose for which you are treated and paid fairly – in other words, work worth loving.