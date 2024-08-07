In the News: Christopher Michaelson on Work That’s Worth Loving

Christopher Michaelson, business ethics professor at the University of St. Thomas Opus College of Business, recently co-authored an article in Fortune on the misconceptions associated with finding work that you love.

From the article:

As alluring as it sounds, most people will not love what they do every minute of every day. In fact, expecting to love work all the time may result in disillusionment when the work falls short, even causing people to leave their jobs. Instead, look for work that has moments that feel like something like love, along with moments that might not.