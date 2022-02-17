In the News: Coach Joel Johnson Leads U.S. Women's Hockey to Olympic Silver Medal

The U.S. women’s hockey team, coached by St. Thomas women's hockey head coach Joel Johnson, earned a silver medal after they fell 3-2 to Canada on Thursday. This was the sixth meeting between the U.S. and Canada for Olympic women's ice hockey gold since the event was added in 1998.

Media outlets worldwide covered the game, including ESPN, People, USA Today and the Star Tribune.

From the Star Tribune article:

[Hilary] Knight, who led the U.S. with six goals in the tournament, said "it feels like we let our country down.'' U.S. coach Joel Johnson, the longtime Gophers assistant who now leads the St. Thomas women's program, acknowledged the pain of falling short. But with the injuries and the pandemic, he said the road to the gold medal game was exceptionally tough, and so was his team.

Knight didn't disagree. It was just hard to see Thursday, when the Canadians were the ones singing an off-key rendition of their national anthem.