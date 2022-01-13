Finance professor Dave Vang offered advice to WalletHub on how to shop for and compare car insurance policies.
From the article: Obviously, price is important, but one should ask the agent about a. size of the deductible relative to the premium discount b. are windshield cracks and chips covered and c. are you covered should someone other than you happen to be driving your car at the time of the accident?
In the News: Dave Vang on Car Insurance Policies
