In the News: Jemal Griffin on Prioritizing the Mental Health of Student-Athletes

Jemal Griffin, deputy athletic director for student-athlete services at the University of St. Thomas, recently spoke with MinnPost about how St. Thomas is elevating mental health resources for Tommie student-athletes.
From the story:
Jemal Griffin has been serving as the deputy athletic director for student-athlete services at the University of St. Thomas for six years. He believes there are still lingering effects from the isolation created by the COVID pandemic on student-athletes.
“For a lot of student-athletes, and general students at large, (the pandemic) was a major developmental stage,” said Griffin. “For this group of students, in terms of what they were able to do at high school and their developmental and growth, just normal social interaction. And so some anxiety, coping skills and depression comes with that.”