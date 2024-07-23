In the News: Jemal Griffin on Prioritizing the Mental Health of Student-Athletes

Jemal Griffin, deputy athletic director for student-athlete services at the University of St. Thomas, recently spoke with MinnPost about how St. Thomas is elevating mental health resources for Tommie student-athletes.

Jemal Griffin has been serving as the deputy athletic director for student-athlete services at the University of St. Thomas for six years. He believes there are still lingering effects from the isolation created by the COVID pandemic on student-athletes.