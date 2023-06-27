Dave Vang, finance professor at the University of St. Thomas Opus College of Business, recently spoke with Fox Business about the growing popularity of an old budgeting trick, known to Gen Z as “cash stuffing.”

From the story:

University of St. Thomas finance professor Dave Vang said it can be helpful to divide cash into envelopes.

“I think it is a well-worn trick that’s been used for a long time for budgeting. It is certainly becoming more popular now,” Vang said.