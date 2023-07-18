In the News: Dave Vang on Minnesota as a Top 5 ‘Recession-Proof’ State

Dave Vang, finance professor at the University of St. Thomas Opus College of Business, recently spoke with WCCO-TV about Minnesota’s ranking as the fifth-most “recession-proof” state in the U.S.

From the story:

Dave Vang, finance professor at the University of St. Thomas Opus College of Business, agrees that it’s about more than raw numbers. Fortune 100 companies learned about the importance of quality of life when they’d bring in talent from outside Minnesota.