In the News: David Vang on Gas Prices, Economy

Opus College of Business Finance Professor David Vang spoke with WCCO-TV on the recent promotion by a Forest Lake, Minnesota, gas station. The station briefly lowered its gas prices to $2.38 per gallon, with many residents taking advantage.

From the story: Professor David Vang with the University of St. Thomas' Department of Finance says part of the reason for the drop is that a sluggish economy has slowed demand. But he says prices are likely to remain on the high side as the market factors in policies meant to reduce the supply of gasoline.