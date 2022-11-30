In the News: Deaf Day at Minnesota Children's Museum

The University of St. Thomas Playful Learning Lab, led by Business and Engineering Professor AnnMarie Thomas, recently partnered with Metro Deaf School and Minnesota's Children’s Museum to host the first-ever Deaf Day at the museum. The event was focused on creating a more welcoming and open community for deaf people.

From WCCO:

The first-ever Deaf Day at the museum aims to engage deaf and hard-of-hearing kids with crafts and stories.

From KSTP:

The Minnesota Children’s Museum and partners launched their first-ever Deaf Day Sunday to provide learning opportunities for both deaf and hearing children.

From FOX 9:

"This is a huge, fun way to see the eyes open in our community; that this is what deaf people look like, this is what deaf people do," Metro Deaf School executive director Susan Outlaw said. "We have a lot of kids here. It’s very busy."

“I do think it would be amazing for not only families who have deaf children but families who have hearing children for them to attend so they have the exposure and are able to see what it looks like to learn American Sign Language - perhaps it will give them more incentive to learn so our kids are looked at just like everybody else,” added Susan Lane-Outlaw, the executive director of the Metro Deaf School.

